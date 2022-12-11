Predict the outcome of Browns vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) are going up against the Cleveland Browns (5-7), who just welcomed to the team the most talented (and arguably controversial) quarterback in franchise history.

The Browns had the Bengals’ number when they trotted Baker Mayfield out there against Joe Burrow. Now it would seem the match would be more even. But the reality is, the Bengals are on a four-game win streak and are finally getting whole (save at cornerback). The Browns, meanwhile, haven’t looked very good, even with Deshaun Watson on the field the last game, a big win over the Houston Texans.

So what will be the outcome? Will Burrow finally get his first win over the Browns? Or will the embarrassment continue? Let us know in the poll below (the Bengals are 5.5-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook).

Poll Predict Bengals vs. Browns Bengals win and cover

Bengals win but don’t cover

Browns win

Tie vote view results 78% Bengals win and cover (40 votes)

13% Bengals win but don’t cover (7 votes)

7% Browns win (4 votes)

0% Tie (0 votes) 51 votes total Vote Now

And if you want to learn more about the oddest rivalry in football, you can watch our preview of the game (as well as a review of last week’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs):

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: