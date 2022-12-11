Filed under: Bengals vs. Browns first half Round II in the Battle of Ohio begins By Jason Marcum@marcum89 Dec 11, 2022, 11:55am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Bengals vs. Browns first half Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are set to face off at Paycor Stadium, so come join the fun in our first-half game thread! Who Dey! In This Stream Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns: Everything to know for Week 14 at Paycor Stadium OPEN THREAD: Bengals vs. Browns first half Bengals vs. Browns inactives: Amari Cooper active, Chris Evans a healthy scratch View all 19 stories More From Cincy Jungle Bengals vs. Browns inactives: Amari Cooper active, Chris Evans a healthy scratch Bengals fan Week 14 rooting interest guide Bengals News (12/11): Jessie Bates fined for fake injury Cincy Jungle staff picks for Week 14 Sunday games and Bengals - Browns pregame thread Predict the outcome of Browns vs. Bengals Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase gets hit with fine for taunting penalty vs. Chiefs Loading comments...
Loading comments...