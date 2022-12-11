Bengals News (12/11): Jessie Bates fined for fake injury

Bengals Notes: Emergence of Cordell Volson; Hayden Hurst Out

On the day North Dakota State played its 13th straight FCS quarterfinal, one of the greatest Bisons of all planned to do what he does every Friday as the Bengals rookie left guard on one of the NFL’s hottest offenses prepped for Sunday’s game.

Bengals mailbag: Super Bowl apologies to Zac Taylor? Moving on from Joe Mixon? - The Athletic

Plus praise for Duke Tobin, intel on Evan McPherson's short kickoffs and the Bengals' chances of keeping Lou Anarumo.

Jessie Bates hit with massive fine from NFL for alleged fake injury

The NFL hits Jessie Bates in a big way for this one.

Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals Look to Stay Hot With Cleveland Browns Coming to Town - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Sources - Lamar Jackson may miss Ravens' next 2 games

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not play again until Christmas Eve as he continues to recover from a knee injury, league sources told ESPN.

Giants' Saquon Barkley (neck) 'legit 50-50' to play vs. Eagles

The Giants want to see how Saquon Barkley's neck feels in pregame warmups before deciding whether he will play Sunday, sources told ESPN.

Sources - Saints, coaches and player fined over $500K by NFL

The NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints, several of the team's coaches and defensive end Cameron Jordan more than $500,000 for faking an injury during Monday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

Cowboys activating James Washington (foot) off IR; WR to make team debut vs. Texans

Cowboys WR James Washington﻿ is being activated off injured reserve by the club and is set to play in Sunday's home game versus the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports

Early Quarterback Carousel Predictions for the 2023 NFL Season | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

Quarterback is the most important NFL position, so it's never a surprise when teams are desperate for an upgrade.