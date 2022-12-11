Bengals vs. Browns inactives: Amari Cooper active, Chris Evans a healthy scratch

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have released their inactive players lists for today’s game.
Here are the players who won’t suit up for the Bengals:
- TE Hayden Hurst
- RB Chris Evans
- OL D’Ante Smith
- OL Jackson Carman
- DE Jeff Gunter
Hurst (calf) was the only player declared out with injury. Evans joins the usual list of healthy scratches a week after his first touchdown of the season. The second-year player has been supplanted by fellow running back Trayveon Williams as the team’s kickoff returner and third-string running back behind Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine.
Speaking of Mixon, he’s officially active for the first time since Week 11, when he suffered a concussion.
Here are the inactives for the Browns.
- QB Kellen Mond
- WR Jaelon Darden
- LB Reggie Ragland
- CB Greedy Williams
- DE Chase Winovich
- OL Chris Hubbard
- DT Tommy Togiai
Winovich (knee) is the lone player who was listed on Cleveland’s injury report. The fourth-year edge rusher was limited on Friday after not practicing Thursday.
Amari Cooper was listed as questionable after not practicing Friday with a hip injury, but the Browns’ No. 1 receiver will suit up. In Week 8 against the Bengals, Cooper racked up 131 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions.
