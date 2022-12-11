 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals vs. Browns inactives: Amari Cooper active, Chris Evans a healthy scratch

Evans will watch from the sidelines a week after finding the end zone.

By John Sheeran
NFL: DEC 04 Chiefs at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have released their inactive players lists for today’s game.

Here are the players who won’t suit up for the Bengals:

  • TE Hayden Hurst
  • RB Chris Evans
  • OL D’Ante Smith
  • OL Jackson Carman
  • DE Jeff Gunter

Hurst (calf) was the only player declared out with injury. Evans joins the usual list of healthy scratches a week after his first touchdown of the season. The second-year player has been supplanted by fellow running back Trayveon Williams as the team’s kickoff returner and third-string running back behind Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine.

Speaking of Mixon, he’s officially active for the first time since Week 11, when he suffered a concussion.

Here are the inactives for the Browns.

  • QB Kellen Mond
  • WR Jaelon Darden
  • LB Reggie Ragland
  • CB Greedy Williams
  • DE Chase Winovich
  • OL Chris Hubbard
  • DT Tommy Togiai

Winovich (knee) is the lone player who was listed on Cleveland’s injury report. The fourth-year edge rusher was limited on Friday after not practicing Thursday.

Amari Cooper was listed as questionable after not practicing Friday with a hip injury, but the Browns’ No. 1 receiver will suit up. In Week 8 against the Bengals, Cooper racked up 131 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

