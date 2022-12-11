Bengals vs. Browns inactives: Amari Cooper active, Chris Evans a healthy scratch

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have released their inactive players lists for today’s game.

Here are the players who won’t suit up for the Bengals:

TE Hayden Hurst

RB Chris Evans

OL D’Ante Smith

OL Jackson Carman

DE Jeff Gunter

Hurst (calf) was the only player declared out with injury. Evans joins the usual list of healthy scratches a week after his first touchdown of the season. The second-year player has been supplanted by fellow running back Trayveon Williams as the team’s kickoff returner and third-string running back behind Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine.

Speaking of Mixon, he’s officially active for the first time since Week 11, when he suffered a concussion.

Here are the inactives for the Browns.

QB Kellen Mond

WR Jaelon Darden

LB Reggie Ragland

CB Greedy Williams

DE Chase Winovich

OL Chris Hubbard

DT Tommy Togiai

Winovich (knee) is the lone player who was listed on Cleveland’s injury report. The fourth-year edge rusher was limited on Friday after not practicing Thursday.

Amari Cooper was listed as questionable after not practicing Friday with a hip injury, but the Browns’ No. 1 receiver will suit up. In Week 8 against the Bengals, Cooper racked up 131 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions.