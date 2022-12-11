 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Bengals beating Browns to snap 5-game skid in rivalry

Ja’Marr Chase was cooking.

The Cincinnati Bengals have done it. They have taken down the Cleveland Browns. While it shouldn’t be that shocking, the Bengals had lost five in a row to Cleveland coming into this battle.

This was a highly anticipated game with Cincinnati pushing their record to 9-4 on the season. While the Bengals did get a scare with 4:20 seconds left in the fourth, they were able to right their wrongs and come out on top.

Cincinnati ended up winning 23-10.

Here are the best tweets from the game.

History in the making

Ja’Marr Chase, with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd both playing very little in this game, had all eyes on him and still balled.

Joe Burrow ended the game with 239 yards, and Chase ended with 119 of them and 10 of Burrow’s 18 completions. Securing a wild touchdown in which it appeared he wasn’t really ready for the pass, Chase was the star of the show, and the Bengals needed every bit of it with Higgins and Boyd on the sidelines.

Cleveland was haunted by penalties

Another key of this game was penalties and the yardage that ensued. The Browns ended with 9 penalties for 98 yards, respectively 5 and 63 more than Cincinnati.

The best of the best

Now, let’s get into some of the top tweets.

