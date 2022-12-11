Twitter reactions to Bengals beating Browns to snap 5-game skid in rivalry

The Cincinnati Bengals have done it. They have taken down the Cleveland Browns. While it shouldn’t be that shocking, the Bengals had lost five in a row to Cleveland coming into this battle.

This was a highly anticipated game with Cincinnati pushing their record to 9-4 on the season. While the Bengals did get a scare with 4:20 seconds left in the fourth, they were able to right their wrongs and come out on top.

Cincinnati ended up winning 23-10.

Here are the best tweets from the game.

History in the making

Ja’Marr Chase, with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd both playing very little in this game, had all eyes on him and still balled.

Joe Burrow ended the game with 239 yards, and Chase ended with 119 of them and 10 of Burrow’s 18 completions. Securing a wild touchdown in which it appeared he wasn’t really ready for the pass, Chase was the star of the show, and the Bengals needed every bit of it with Higgins and Boyd on the sidelines.

Ja'Marr Chase is the 2nd player in NFL history with 2,000+ receiving yards and 20+ receiving TD at age 22 or younger.



The other? @ProFootballHOF Randy Moss (1998-1999).#RuleTheJungle @Bengals — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 11, 2022

Cleveland was haunted by penalties

Another key of this game was penalties and the yardage that ensued. The Browns ended with 9 penalties for 98 yards, respectively 5 and 63 more than Cincinnati.

Browns penalty yards: 45

Bengals offensive yards: 47 — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 11, 2022

Browns have 83 penalty yards. Allowed four penalty first downs.



Tough. Smart. Accountable. — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) December 11, 2022

Bengals offense currently solely fueled by Browns penalties. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 11, 2022

The best of the best

Now, let’s get into some of the top tweets.

Yikes Chrisman — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) December 11, 2022

Joe Burrow deserves a lot of credit. Stop with your Browns penalties talk. — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) December 11, 2022

Being 9-4 after starting 0-2 on the season is a FEAT for any NFL team.



Bengals are such a fun team. — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) December 11, 2022

It came without Higgins.

It came without Boyd.

It came without Hurst.



Maybe this #Bengals win means a little bit more. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 11, 2022

BIG run by Mixon. That’s huge — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) December 11, 2022

Me heading back to Twitter after talking crap about the Bengals all week pic.twitter.com/mC2XeT591A — DollarDog Nick (@DollarDogNick) December 11, 2022

It’s all business today ….. Bengals by 50 #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/GKOPFymK7c — Just Eric (@JUSTERIC__) December 11, 2022

Cam Taylor-Britt is going to be special for the Cincinnati Bengals. — Patrick Carey (@PatCareySports) December 11, 2022

Trenton Irwin talks big Bengals win and his flea flicker. pic.twitter.com/fPYOetONuR — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 11, 2022

Jessie Bates says Bengals defense showing their true grit pic.twitter.com/YhnX2BOeRH — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 11, 2022

Go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news and other fun stuff for our readers. Who Dey!