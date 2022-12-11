 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Injury update on Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd following Bengals’ win over Browns

Mike Hilton was also injured in what became a costly win for the Bengals.

By Adam Haste
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Cleveland Browns on Sunday for their 5th win in a row, and Joe Burrow’s first career win over their division rival.

However, the win didn’t come without a price as the Bengals had some key injuries in the 23-10 win.

Tee Higgins was dealing with a hamstring injury this week in practice. After the game, it came out that he tweaked it during pregame and wanted to play, but the coaches said no.

On the Bengals’ opening possession, Tyler Boyd injured his finger on a pass intended for him and immediately went to the locker room. He never returned to the game and was diagnosed with a dislocated finger.

Geoff Hobson added that there is no timeline for either guy.

Mike Hilton also went down early in the game and had to be helped to the sideline. He later returned to the game, but was initially afraid he suffered a serious knee injury.

Tight end Hayden Hurst was ruled out prior to the game with a calf injury which led to Burrow being without three of his top four targets.

Hopefully, all three offensive players will be available next week as the Bengals will travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their stout defense.

