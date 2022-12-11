Injury update on Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd following Bengals’ win over Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Cleveland Browns on Sunday for their 5th win in a row, and Joe Burrow’s first career win over their division rival.

However, the win didn’t come without a price as the Bengals had some key injuries in the 23-10 win.

Tee Higgins was dealing with a hamstring injury this week in practice. After the game, it came out that he tweaked it during pregame and wanted to play, but the coaches said no.

On the Bengals’ opening possession, Tyler Boyd injured his finger on a pass intended for him and immediately went to the locker room. He never returned to the game and was diagnosed with a dislocated finger.

Geoff Hobson added that there is no timeline for either guy.

Tee Higgins felt his hamstring tweaked in pregame. He wanted to play , but coaches said no. Boyd has dislocated finger. No timeline on either guy — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) December 11, 2022

Full details⏩https://t.co/Jo6zjzVrya#NFL #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/HBdEQ4kCFz — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) December 11, 2022

Mike Hilton also went down early in the game and had to be helped to the sideline. He later returned to the game, but was initially afraid he suffered a serious knee injury.

Mike Hilton just told me when he went down he thought it was going to be a serious knee injury, he scared himself. Avoided what could have been a huge blow for the #Bengals defense — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) December 11, 2022

Tight end Hayden Hurst was ruled out prior to the game with a calf injury which led to Burrow being without three of his top four targets.

Hopefully, all three offensive players will be available next week as the Bengals will travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their stout defense.

No Tee Higgins. No Tyler Boyd. No problem. Ja’Marr Chase (10 catches, 119 yards, TD) had over half the #bengals receptions and roughly half their receiving yards. How’d he do it? Our interview on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/4Pegoqf2cP — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 11, 2022

