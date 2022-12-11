 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trey Hendrickson broke his wrist vs. Browns and played through it

Hendrickson is set to miss time with the injury, but he made sure the Bengals finally beat the Browns.

By EthanDeWitt
Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Cleveland Browns this afternoon, 23-10, but it came at a cost.

In what was a dogfight of a game, the Bengals lost Tyler Boyd early in the matchup to a finger injury, while Tee Higgins was injured during pregame warmups.

Now, the defense is getting hit with a big injury.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport and James Palmer of NFL.com, Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist in Sunday’s win, and is expected to be out several weeks due to the injury.

Wildly enough, Hendrickson played through the injury in the fourth quarter, per the report.

Hendrickson finished the game with one tackle on the afternoon.

Without him on the edge, the torch will be passed to second-year player Joseph Ossai over the next few weeks. With not a ton of reps, Lou Anarumo could look to mix in some different looks to help get the pressure off the edge.

We will update this post as more details come out...

