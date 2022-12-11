Trey Hendrickson broke his wrist vs. Browns and played through it

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Cleveland Browns this afternoon, 23-10, but it came at a cost.

In what was a dogfight of a game, the Bengals lost Tyler Boyd early in the matchup to a finger injury, while Tee Higgins was injured during pregame warmups.

Now, the defense is getting hit with a big injury.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport and James Palmer of NFL.com, Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist in Sunday’s win, and is expected to be out several weeks due to the injury.

Wildly enough, Hendrickson played through the injury in the fourth quarter, per the report.

#Bengals pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist in today’s game, sources tell me and @JamesPalmerTV, and he’s expected to miss a few weeks. He actually played the fourth quarter with it, somehow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2022

Hendrickson finished the game with one tackle on the afternoon.

Without him on the edge, the torch will be passed to second-year player Joseph Ossai over the next few weeks. With not a ton of reps, Lou Anarumo could look to mix in some different looks to help get the pressure off the edge.

We will update this post as more details come out...