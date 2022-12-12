Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread

The Monday Night Football game this week will be between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals. With both of these teams having their playoff hopes on life support currently, who will come out on top of tonight’s must-win contest?

Quarterback Mac Jones was a rookie darling last season for the Patriots. It was to the point most expected them to at least seriously compete for a playoff spot, but the Sophomore regression hit hard. It also doesn’t help that Matt Patricia — famously a defensive coordinator — is currently their offensive coordinator. We will see if that offensive attack has improved since their last game.

The Cardinals have been on a downward spiral since losing their first game last year after being the last remaining undefeated team. It didn’t help when there was serious drama between Arizona and Kyler Murray this offseason about what his contract would look like. Then it was leaked that his original contract wanted proof he would spend time preparing for Sunday’s game each week. Now they are staring (4-8) in the face with no real shot at the playoffs. They just haven’t been able to beat good teams, but they have beaten some bad teams, so maybe they eek one out in primetime.

While the Cincinnati Bengals aren’t playing tonight, quarterback Joe Burrow will be part of the festivities. Burrow is slated to make an appearance on tonight’s Manningcast, which is broadcast on ESPN2.

Here is who the Cincy Jungle staff is taking, as well as tonight’s open thread!