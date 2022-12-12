Bengals open as road favorites against Buccaneers

The Cincinnati Bengals will be headed to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this upcoming Sunday. The big story line her is that it will be Joe Burrow’s first time facing Tom Brady. Many have compared Burrow to Brady himself, so it should be a fun game.

The Bengals are currently 3.5-point road favorites against the Buccaneers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

That is a significant boost for Cincinnati. We still aren’t sure on how many of the injuries that Cincinnati sustained on Sunday are looking. They could be just as shorthanded next Sunday. This implies that we could see a larger spread if players like Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are able to practice this week after missing most of the game against the Cleveland Browns.

Tampa Bay has not looked like a typical Brady led team this year, but we have seen how he can turn and be on to Cincinnati. They are coming off a hapless game against the San Francisco 49ers who had backup quarterback Brock Purdy starting.

The Bucs and Bengals will both be desperate for this win as Cincinnati needs to keep the pressure on the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North. Tampa Bay needs to to stay in the race for the NFC South as it is their only chance at a playoff spot.

Will this be a torch passing game?