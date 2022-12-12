Bengals News (12/12): Joe Burrow among top google searches of 2022

Week 14 Game Balls Go To... | Locker Room Celebration

See who was awarded game balls in Week 134 after the Bengals beat the Browns 23-10.

Bengals Notes: Burrow Finds A Way; Flea-Flicker TD Case in Point; Offense salutes Defense

It was an AFC North Game all the way ruled by the Bengals’ relentless defense in Sunday’s 23-10 win over the Browns at Paycor Stadium. But it was also a game won with help from the Trents as well as won in the Trenches.

DJ Reader, Bengals defensive line keep bullying way to respect, wins - The Athletic

Reader, B.J. Hill and the rest of the defensive front set the tone by shutting down Browns RB Nick Chubb on Sunday.

Walk-Off Thoughts: Cincinnati Bengals Beat Cleveland Browns, Joe Burrow Gets First Win Over In-State Rival - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Walk-Off Thoughts: Cincinnati Bengals Beat Cleveland Browns, Joe Burrow Gets First Win Over In-State Rival

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals among the top Google searches of 2022

Queen City residents already know and love Joe Burrow and the Bengals, but it seems in 2022 the rest of the country was also curious about them.

Around the League

Samuel (ankle) exits, Purdy stars as 49ers handle Buccaneers

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel departed the 49ers' 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a left ankle injury with about five minutes left in the second quarter on Sunday.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson exits loss with concussion

Denver quarterback Russell Wilson exited Sunday's loss to Kansas City early in the fourth quarter after he was slammed to the ground on a scramble.

Tyler Huntley hurt as Ravens again lose a starting QB

The Ravens lost their starting quarterback for the second straight week. Tyler Huntley, starting in place of the injured Lamar Jackson, left Sunday's win after being evaluated for a concussion.

Chiefs' Travis Kelce becomes fastest tight end to reach 10,000 receiving yards

Travis Kelce﻿’s stellar 2022 season has reached another milestone. In Sunday’s game against the Broncos, Kelce became the fifth tight end in NFL history to reach 10,000 yards receiving and became the fastest to accomplish the feat.

No deal imminent for Odell Beckham Jr. following free-agency visits

There appears to be no imminent deal for Odell Beckham Jr. following his recent free-agency visits with the Bills, Giants and Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.