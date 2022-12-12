Ravens still slightly favored to beat out Bengals for AFC North crown

As the Cincinnati Bengals continue to put together wins, their playoff odds are increasing every week. At 9-4, they have set themselves up to control their own destiny for the 2022-23 NFL playoffs.

Despite starting with an 0-3 record in their division, the Bengals still have a chance to win the AFC North, but they’re not the favorite at FiveThirtyEight.com.

As of Monday evening, FTE has the Bengals with a 39% chance of winning the North, while the Baltimore Ravens are at 61%.

Working against Cincinnati in their chase for the division is their tough schedule, paired with the Ravens’ relatively weak slate.

If the season ended today, three of the Bengals’ next four opponents would be in the playoffs, with the New England Patriots being the only outsiders. For Baltimore, the Bengals are the only team left on their schedule who looks to be in serious contention for a playoff berth.

The odds favor Baltimore winning the division, but with quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley banged up, they could stumble.

If the Bengals keep winning, it could very well come down to a Week 18 matchup at Paycor Stadium determining who wears the AFC North crown for the 2022 NFL season.