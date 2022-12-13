Ja’Marr Chase joins Randy Moss in NFL record books

It’s never a bad thing to join Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss in the NFL Record Books.

That’s exactly what Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase did Sunday as by logging 119 receiving yards and a touchdown grabs in the team’s win over the rival Cleveland Browns.

Chase joined Moss as the only receiver in NFL History with at least 2,000 career receiving yards and 20 touchdown grabs before turning 23 years old.

Today Ja'Marr Chase Joined Randy Moss (1998-1999) as the only players in NFL history with 2,000+ rec yards & 20+ rec TD prior to his 23rd birthday — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 11, 2022

To make matters more impressive, Chase, a second-year pro, missed four games this season with a hip injury.

The 2021 first round pick won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Honors last season by catching 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. In just nine games played this season, he has 64 catches for 821 yards and seven touchdowns, putting him at a young career total of 2,276 receiving yards and 20 touchdown grabs.

Chase will not turn 23 years old until March 1st, 2023.