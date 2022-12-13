What was your favorite play from the Bengals’ fun win over the Browns?

Sunday was great in part because it wasn’t just the Joe Burrow show. The run defense was amazing. Ja’Marr Chase was unguardable. Zac Taylor caught the Cleveland Browns off guard multiple times. And Joe Mixon was bulldozing defenders.

So here are the top five plays that come to mind for me. Feel free to tell me what I missed in the comments below:

Burrow’s absolute laser beam of a touchdown pass to Chase in between two defenders.

Honestly, this was, in my opinion, the Bengals quarterback’s best pass of the season. It was so precise and thrown with so much velocity that it just squeezed by Denzel Ward and John Johnson. Many have said that it looked like Chase didn’t even expect it, but rather, the ball found the receiver and not the other way around.

Taylor fools the entire Cleveland defense on a flea flicker to Trenton Irwin.

Just such a great job of the o-line building an absolute wall, Irwin streaking down the sideline with authority, and Mixon quickly flipping the ball to Burrow who throws a dart with full confidence in the backup receiver.

Jessie Bates seals the deal by reading Deshaun Watson’s mind and making the interception.

The free safety has elite awareness, which was on full display on this pick of the veteran QB, who had a pretty solid day up until that point.

Sack party at Watson’s expense

It looked like Logan Wilson got there first, then Vonn Bell got in on the action. B.J. Hill ended up in the pile as well. And Sam Hubbard made sure the quarterback was down.

Samaje Perine gets lost in a crowd (in a good way).

Mixon was the best back of the game and had a number of really decisive, hard runs. But Perine got the most feel-good run of the game when he ran into a wall of defensive and offensive players, but was so low that the Browns defenders didn’t notice he just bounced around on the right and easily found his way into the endzone.

Okay, now it’s your turn:

Poll What was your favorite moment from the Bengals’ Week 14 win over the Browns? Burrow threads the needle to Chase

Irwin flea flicker TD

Bates’ interception

Sack party

Perine waltzes around Browns defenders

Other (put in comments) vote view results 19% Burrow threads the needle to Chase (38 votes)

61% Irwin flea flicker TD (120 votes)

3% Bates’ interception (6 votes)

2% Sack party (4 votes)

10% Perine waltzes around Browns defenders (20 votes)

3% Other (put in comments) (6 votes) 194 votes total Vote Now

