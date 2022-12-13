Bengals Reacts Survey Week 15

Another week, another Cincinnati Bengals victory, the latest being a 23-10 triumph over the Cleveland Browns, ending a five-game skid in the rivalry.

This was also revenge for the Halloween massacre in Cleveland, which coincidentally is the last time the Bengals lost, having now won five-straight games to firmly establish themselves in the 2022-23 NFL Playoff picture.

However, there’s still plenty of work to be done to ensure they’re back in the postseason. Their next game will be on the road vs. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, followed by potential AFC playoff matchups with the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.

So, how confident are you in the Bengals heading into the final four-game stretch of the regular season? Let us know in this week’s Bengals Reacts Survey!

