Tom Brady on facing Bengals’ “fairly tough defense”

The Cincinnati Bengals will head south this week to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Riding a five-game winning streak, the Bengals hope to head to Tampa to knock off “The G.O.A.T.” in a highly anticipated matchup between Brady and Joe Burrow.

On his weekly Let’s Go Podcast, Brady spoke about the upcoming matchup and said something that could be taken as a slight at the Bengals defense.

On this week’s Let’s Go! podcast, Tom Brady with an interesting, slightly dismissive characterization of the #Bengals D. pic.twitter.com/3HTRjR0h5q — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) December 13, 2022

“Fairly tough” could be seen as dismissing a defense that has been playing great football over the last month and change. Holding running backs like Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb to under 40 rushing yards seems more than “fairly tough,” as does holding Patrick Mahomes to his lowest passing total of the season.

Maybe Brady didn’t mean to sound dismissive, but that is the risk you run when you record weekly podcasts discussing your opponents. Maybe the Bengal defense uses it as a little motivation this week.

