Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Kay Adams joins the show!

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Fan of the Year Jimmie Foster and his crew bring their star-studded show to the Cincy Jungle podcast network.

Since endearing herself to Bengals fans last year with her optimism and Ruler of the Jungle stint, Kay Adams has become a fan favorite on TV. After hosting “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network, Adams has started a great new show with FanDuel called “Up and Adams”.

She is joining Jim and the gang this week on “Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends”! They’ll talk to her about her experiences with the fan base, her thoughts on the 2022 team and more!

Join us at 8 p.m. ET for the live show, or catch the recording afterward!