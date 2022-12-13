Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Kay Adams joins the show!

Since endearing herself to Bengals fans last year with her optimism and Ruler of the Jungle stint, Kay Adams has become a fan favorite on TV. After hosting “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network, Adams has started a great new show with FanDuel called “Up and Adams”.
She is joining Jim and the gang this week on “Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends”! They’ll talk to her about her experiences with the fan base, her thoughts on the 2022 team and more!
Join us at 8 p.m. ET for the live show, or catch the recording afterward!
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, the Bengal Jim’s Tailgate Experience YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
Loading comments...