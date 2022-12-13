Keep track of everything related to Bengals vs. Bucs in Week 15.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Bucs: Everything to know for Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals get a shot at the GOAT this week, as they’ll be on the road to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Game time is set for 4:25 pm ET on CBS with the road team being an early 3.5-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. You can stream the game online using CBS All-Access or Paramount+.

Riding a five-game winning streak into Week 15, the Bengals are in control of their destiny when it comes to the NFL Playoffs. Win out, and they’ll be AFC North champions with a real shot at the AFC’s top seed.

First things first. The Bengals have to go on the road and face a Bucs team that, while 6-7, will likely win the NFC South and host a playoff game.

Oh, and they have #12 under center, so expect this to be a battle that takes four quarters to decide.

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to Bengals vs. Bucs in NFL Week 15.