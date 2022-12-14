Alex Cappa discusses the similarities between 2020 Bucs and 2022 Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa will get his first crack at the team he spent four seasons with Sunday when Cincinnati travels to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers.

Cappa helped the Bucs win Super Bowl 55 during the 2020-21 season and is hoping to add another ring this winter with the Bengals.

Cappa admitted there were some similarities between this year’s Bengals and those Super Bowl 55 champion Bucs quarterbacked by Tom Brady when speaking to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com this week.

“The confidence is the biggest one,” said Cappa of the similarities while adding, “We definitely have that at a high and that comes to the preparation. We know we are prepared and ready to play. We definitely have a confident group that has a lot of fun. Those are good things for us.”

The meeting between the Bengals and Buccaneers will be the first time Brady and Joe Burrow matchup at quarterback. The two teams have met 12 times, with the Bucs leading the all-time series 7-5, but Cinncainanti having won each of the last two matchups.

Thus, Cappa, who lost to the Bengals as a member of the Buccaneers in 2018, will now look to help his new team extend its winning streak to three over Tampa Bay and avoid the team’s first loss to the Bucs since 2010.