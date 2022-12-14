Bengals News (12/14): Get to know Germaine Pratt

Taylor-Made Takes: Videos, Victories And A Visit To Tampa Tom

I thought it really jumped off the tape to me and you go through and watch every guy individually and was able to find something that everybody did. I just thought the team needed to see that. To know. They might not see everybody make a play on special teams or the way the linemen block in the run game, so I just felt it was important to highlight that and hopefully the guys appreciated it.

Around the league

Patriots QB Mac Jones not fretting outbursts: 'I like to show my passion on the field'

"I think football is an emotional sport. I like to show my passion on the field," Jones said Tuesday on WEEI's Merloni, Fauria, and Mego. "We're out there to win and do everything we can to win. Sometimes we've just gotta put together a better performance. A lot of that is just the leadership that comes from getting the guys to play and doing a good job of working together. And just trying to create longer drives and score more points. At the end of the day, it's an emotional game. You want to be able to show emotion and not let it affect your play."

NFL division title predictions: Bengals or Ravens in AFC North? Who takes moribund NFC South?

We are going against our better instincts and saying yes, the Ravens can prevail. The Bengals are becoming fan darlings in a way, and you can't overlook how hot they've been -- and for how long -- outside of that Halloween hiccup against the Browns. But their closing schedule is an absolute bear, with road trips the next two weeks to face desperate teams (Buccaneers and Patriots) followed by challenging home games against the Bills and Ravens. It might take Cincinnati going 3-1 or better because it needs to win more games than Baltimore.

The First Read, Week 15: Six defenses under pressure; Jared Goff's rise; Baker Mayfield's future

It's no secret the Ravens have been up and down on defense. Baltimore has blown three fourth-quarter leads this season, and two of their defeats came in contests where they had advantages of 17-plus points. These are the kind of meltdowns that would make Ray Lewis throw up in his mouth. The Ravens won both of their championships this century -- in the 2000 and 2012 seasons -- by routinely beating up on opposing offenses and closing out games in a consistent fashion.

2023 NFL Draft order: Seahawks vault Bears for No. 2 pick; Eagles fourth

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.