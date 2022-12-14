Bengals will wear white against Bucs

On Sunday, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa. The Bengals will wear their white jerseys along with white pants and black socks.

They wore this combo twice before this season and won both games, Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans and Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints.

The only other times the Bengals wore white jerseys without their white helmets were in Week 8, when they lost to the Cleveland Browns, and Week 5, when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

However, in the Ravens loss, the Bengals made the fatal mistake of pairing their white jerseys with black pants. And against the Browns, they went a step further by combining white jerseys with black pants and orange socks. I’m not exactly sure how they expected to win.

At any rate, this week, they have got it right again. The Bucs’ uniform combo, meanwhile, has yet to be announced. This, though, should not be interpreted as an indication of chaos in their locker room. Rather, it may just be that their color psychologists are still conducting research, looking to give Brady an added advantage.

For a more elaborate preview of the game, watch below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: