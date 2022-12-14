Bengals vs. Bucs Injury Report: Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins go limited

An important three-day stretch began for the Cincinnati Bengals today, as they held their first practice of the week with several key players battling injuries while preparing to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Good news: Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd (finger) were able to get limited sessions in, suggesting both have a chance to play this week.

Bad news: Trey Hendrickson (wrist), Mike Hilton (knee) and Hayden Hurst (calf) got DNPs. Hendrickson and Hurst are already expected to miss this week. Losing Hilton too would be a brutal blow for a cornerback room that’s already dangerously thin with Tom Brady, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans on deck.

On the Bucs’ side, right tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) and nose tackle Vita Vea (calf) both got DNPs and are not expected to play this week. That would be a major blow since they’re both top-10 players on this roster.

Also sitting out Wednesday were safety Jamel Dean (toe), receiver Julio Jones (knee) and defensive end Carl Nassib (pec).

