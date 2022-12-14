NFL Week 15 coverage map: Will Cincinnati vs. Tampa Bay be on your TV?

Here we go. Tom Brady vs. the young QB compared to him most often, Joe Burrow.

But will you get to watch the Cincinnati Bengals face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

If you live in Ohio you will. Nashville and surrounding areas as well as southern California and parts or Oregon will get the Tennessee Titans at the LA Chargers instead for the CBS late game. (Map created by 506Sports.)

Thankfully, Bengals fans will have plenty of time to prepare their snacks for the game, as the early games on CBS don’t seem particularly intriguing. Most of Ohio will be tortured with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Carolina Panthers. Other games include the Detroit Lions at the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Houston Texans.

And Fox will show most of Ohio the Dallas Cowboys at the Jacksonville Jaguars early. Parts of the south will see the Atlanta Falcons at the New Orleans Saints. Those who get the late games will see either the New England Patriots at the Las Vegas Raiders or the Arizona Cardinals at the Denver Broncos.

Meanwhile, the national broadcasts will look like this:

Thursday Night: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Amazon)

Saturday 1:00 ET: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings (NFLN), Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson

Saturday 4:30 ET: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (NFLN), Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner

Saturday 8:15 ET: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (NFLN), Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Sunday Night: NY Giants at Washington Commanders (NBC)

Monday Night: LA Rams at Green Bay Packers (ESPN/ABC)

But back to what really matters. Are you looking for a preview of Burrow vs. Brady? Look no further!

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: