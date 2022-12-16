As expected, the Cincinnati Bengals will be without at least three starters for their Week 15 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Trey Hendrickson, Mike Hilton and Hayden Hurst are officially out for Sunday, as the trio didn’t practice at all this week.

Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample will work in tandem to replace Hendrickson at right defensive end, and Mitchell Wilcox will continue to fill in for Hurst. Jalen Davis would be the replacement for Hilton at slot cornerback, but Davis is listed as doubtful. If Davis can’t play, rookie Dax Hill would be in line to make his first NFL start.

Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Trent Taylor are all questionable. Higgins and Boyd were full participants for Friday’s practice, and Taylor was limited. Signs are pointing to the offense getting their starting receivers all back on the field, but we’ll have to see come Sunday.

The Bucs will not have OLB Genard Avery (abdomen/oblique), OLB Carl Nassib (pectoral), CB Jamel Dean (toe), and DT Vita Vea (calf), but the door is open for All-Pro RT Tristan Wirfs (ankle) to play. Wirfs will be a game-time decision along with safeties Antonie Winfield Jr. (ankle) and former UC Bearcat Mike Edwards (hamstring). WR Julio Jones (knee) and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (hip) are also questionable.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!