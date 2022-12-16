Bengals News (12/15): Alex Cappa’s return to Tampa

Bengals RG Alex Cappa Returns To Tampa In Pro Bowl Conversation

Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack’s “Glass-Eaters,” are chewing through the playoff picture and the pundits and when they try to take a bite out of the Buccaneers Sunday in Tampa Bay, right guard Alex Cappa plays his old team as he continues his rise from Safeway to-go cups to champagne bottles.

Quick Hits: Tyler Boyd Says Bengals Gunning For AFC's Top Seed And Every One A Must

With the Bengals on their longest streak of Tyler Boyd’s seven seasons (five), he says the Bengals are trying to end the season with nine straight in order to get the top AFC seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Joe Burrow’s back-shoulder throw mastery: ‘He might be the best to ever do this’ - The Athletic

A potentially unstoppable play that's all about timing and placement is becoming commonplace for the Bengals' quarterback.

Joe Burrow Named One New York Times' 'Most Stylish' People of 2022 - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Bengals bolster skill position in Todd McShay 1st 2023 NFL mock draft

A big add for the Bengals in the first 2023 mock draft from Todd McShay.

Around the League

San Francisco 49ers clinch NFC West with victory in Seattle

The 49ers wrapped up their first division crown since 2019 with a resounding victory over the Seahawks on Thursday night in Seattle.

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson supports Mason Rudolph to start

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson said Thursday he wants Mason Rudolph to start at quarterback Sunday if Kenny Pickett is ruled out with a concussion.

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

NFL shuts down rulebook loophole Raiders had been exploiting for past two weeks, per report - CBSSports.com

The league won't let Las Vegas do this anymore

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence believes London loss to Broncos 'flipped a switch' in him

After a heartbreaking loss against the Denver Broncos in London, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence believes a flip was switched that has allowed him to go on a tear.