Predict the outcome of Bengals vs. Buccaneers

The Cincinnati Bengals head to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers for the first time in Joe Burrow’s career.

The Bengals (9-4) are currently on a five-game winning streak and have a chance to win the AFC North and more! The Bucs (6-7), meanwhile, have struggled but are still first in the NFC South.

Will this be the game that Brady gets the offense turned around? Will the Bengals’ inexperience at cornerback finally come back to haunt them against Mike Evans? Can DJ Reader and the d-line shut down Leonard Fournette and keep him under 40 yards for the seventh time this year? More importantly, will Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins be ready to go?

So many interesting storylines, with none more interesting than a seven-time champion at QB going up against a young signal caller believed to have the potential to reach similar heights.

We preview Burrow vs. Brady in the video below:

