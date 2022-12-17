We have to start off talking about Week 15 with the Saturday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. It isn’t hyperbole to say that this game could mean quite a bit for the AFC teams aiming for that No. 1 seed.

Miami was the first team to hand Buffalo a loss this season back in Week 3. Since then the Bills have only lost two other games, which has them controlling their own destiny as the top seed in the AFC. The Dolphins haven’t been slouches, though. They are currently sitting at (8-5) in the second Wild Card spot. Their biggest issue is being in the same division as the Bills.

Buffalo is coming into this game on a three-game winning streak that saw Josh Allen start to get some of his mojo back against the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have dropped their last two games after Tua Tagovailoa has struggled to get the offense off the ground. If things keep trending as they are, it could be a rough Saturday night for Miami.

Another game with a playoff atmosphere will be the New York Giants visiting the Washington Commanders for Sunday Night Football. It is incredibly shocking to see both of these at (7-5-1) with preseason expectations not being high whatsoever for either team. The Giants and Daniel Jones have cooled off since hitting the halfway point of the season with one of the best records around.

This is also a rare occasion that a team will be facing the same opponent pretty much back-to-back for the Commanders. These two teams met in Week 13 and tied at 20-20. Then Washington had their bye week only to come back and face New York yet again. The tie from a few weeks ago is helping both of these teams ahead of the Seahawks (7-6) and Lions (6-7). This game could very well decide who ultimately ends up in the playoffs as a loss with so many teams this close in the standings could spell catastrophe for either side’s hopes.

Here is who our staff is taking for this weekend's games.