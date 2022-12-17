Bengals News (12/17): Bengals fans are among most charitable in NFL

Sam Hubbard Super Bowl Ticket Surprise

Come along with DE Sam Hubbard as he gifts Bengals fan Ross with Super Bowl tickets as part of Hubbard's Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination.

Bengals rookie Dax Hill possibly in line for first NFL start

With notables on the Bengals injury report, the first-rounder could get the start.

Cincinnati Bengal sDefensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo On Joe Burrow: 'He Is A Steely-Eyed Killer' - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Cincinnati Bengal sDefensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo On Joe Burrow: 'He Is A Steely-Eyed Killer'

Survey: Bengals have the most charitable fans NFL

According to a survey of 1,000 football fans, researchers found that Bengals fans donate an average of $361 to charity every year — $80 more than the national average.

Around the League

Zach Wilson to start for Jets as Mike White not cleared for contact

Team doctors are not clearing quarterback Mike White for contact due to his fractured ribs, meaning Zach Wilson will get the start against the Lions.

Broncos rule out QB Russell Wilson after concussion protocol cleared

The Broncos said Russell Wilson has passed the concussion protocol but that they will wait another week for him to return. Brett Rypien will start against the Cardinals.

Raiders' Josh Jacobs plans to play vs. Pats despite 'nasty' finger injury

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, who suffered a "nasty" injury to his right pinkie finger last week, said Friday he plans to play Sunday against the Patriots.

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett to have hand surgery, hopes to return

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett will have surgery to repair a broken bone in his hand, coach Pete Carroll said on Friday, with the hope of returning at some point before the end of the regular season.

Congressional bill could remove coveted Army edge rusher Andre Carter II from 2023 NFL Draft pool

Army's Andre Carter II has the potential to be a top-50 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but Eric Edholm reports that a Congressional bill could remove the highly touted edge rusher from the prospect pool.