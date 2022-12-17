Bengals Reacts: Fans remain confident in direction of this team

How’s it going Cincinnati Bengals fans!?

After a huge divisional win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the Bengals have added another win to stretch their winning streak to five games.

With another huge matchup looming with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, we wanted to poll the fans to see their confidence level in the direction of this team heading into Week 15.

As expected the response is overwhelmingly positive, as 99% of the vote has fans confident about the direction this team is headed, according to the latest Bengals Reacts Survey.

After an 0-2 start to the year, it seemed like a deep playoff run would be a pipe dream. But with momentum starting to shift, it looks like the Bengals may very well be playing their best football right as the playoffs begin.

Now tied with the Baltimore Ravens at 9-4 atop the AFC North, these last four weeks are going to be a wild ride if they hope to win the division.

But with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and the rest of the offense anything seems possible.

