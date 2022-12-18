Filed under: Bengals vs. Bucs first half The battle begins. By Jason Marcum@marcum89 Dec 18, 2022, 3:34pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Bengals vs. Bucs first half Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images The Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off at Raymond James Stadium, so come join the fun in our first-half game thread. Who Dey! In This Stream Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Bucs: Everything to know for Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium Eli Apple trolls Tom Brady following second-half defensive surge OPEN THREAD: Bengals vs. Bucs first half Bengals vs. Bucs Inactives: Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins active View all 31 stories More From Cincy Jungle Eli Apple trolls Tom Brady following second-half defensive surge 3 things we learned from the Bengals’ glorious comeback win vs. Bucs Injury updates after Bengals beat Buccaneers Tom Brady had one of his worst games ever vs. Bengals’ “fairly tough defense” The play that changed Bengals vs. Bucs Twitter reacts to Bengals’ incredible win over Bucs Loading comments...
Loading comments...