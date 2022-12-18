Joe Burrow discusses Tom Brady comparisons

Any quarterback hopes to have half the career Tom Brady has put together.

The 45-year-old 23rd-year pro is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, has been to 10 Super Bowl’s, and won five NFL MVP Awards.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is often compared to the legendary quarterback due to his similar skillset and winner mentality.

When asked about the comparison, Burrow did not have much to say ahead of his first ever meeting against Brady.

“I don’t really pay attention to it. He’s Tom, and I’m Joe,” Burrow said, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “I really just think that I play the game my own way. I kind of have a little bit of everybody. I wouldn’t say there’s one thing I do the best. But I would say that I do everything with the best of them. I wouldn’t say I really have a glaring weakness.

“I have the quick release. I’ve become really efficient with my lower body, getting the ball out and seeing the defense.”

Regardless of whether Burrow thinks much of it or not, it’s a huge compliment to even be compared to the greatest quarterback in NFL history.