Bengals vs. Bucs Inactives: Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins active

The Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced their Week 15 inactives.

For the Bengals, here is who will sit out today.

CB Mike Hilton

CB Jalen Davis

TE Hayden Hurst

OT D’Ante Smith

G Jackson Carman

DE Trey Hendrickson

The Bengals entered the day with three questionable tags with wide receivers Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Trent Taylor. All three are active.

With cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Jalen Davis out, the Bengals have elevated Allan George from the practice squad to the active roster today. The 2022 undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt is seeing his first regular-season action today.

First-round rookie Daxton Hill is set to start at slot cornerback.

For the Bucs, here’s who will be inactive.

CB Jamel Dean

LB Genard Avery

LB Carl Nassib

DT Vita Vea

OT Tristan Wirfs

WR Julio Jones

QB Kyle Trask

The Bucs came into Sunday with six players questionable to play in safety Mike Edwards, receiver Julio Jones, tackle Tristan Wirfs, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, and linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

Of that group, Wirfs and Jones are out today.