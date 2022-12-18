 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reacts to Bengals’ incredible win over Bucs

Tom Brady didn’t know what hit him. It was Joe Burrow. Burrow hit him. And Lou Anarumo.

By PatrickJudis
The Cincinnati Bengals pulled off an all-time win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today.

In the first half, the Bengals came out flat and slept walked to a 14-point deficit by the end of the first half. The defense looked banged up and tired, and the offense simply couldn’t get out of neutral. That makes what happened next even more impressive.

The second half is where things all started to change for both of these teams. The Bengals defense completely reversed course by not only holding the Bucs offense to a three-and-out, but they also forced them into a botched fake punt attempt.

This was the opportunity everyone thought Cincinnati needed to get back into this game. However, they had to settle for a field goal. It left many fans frustrated they didn’t go for the touchdown on fourth down.

It didn’t take long for the Lou Anarumo defense to give the offense another chance to get some points. The defense came into this week very thin and only got thinner. Cornerback Mike Hilton and pass rusher Trey Hendrickson were inactive. They also lost defensive end Sam Hubbard and corner back Cam Taylor-Britt during the game.

That didn’t stop their replacements from making huge plays the entire second half with Tre Flowers kicking off the turnover party.

Then it continued with a forced fumble and a botched hand off from Tom Brady to give the Bengals 20 unanswered points and taking an improbable lead insanely quickly in the second half.

The Bengals offense and Joe Burrow also came alive in the second half. They never really left a doubt on who was going to win after they came storming back. Several times they were in situations that could have been turning points, but Burrow and the offense found ways to score touchdowns or get first downs to put the game well out of reach.

Linebacker Germaine Pratt caught some flack this week for tweeting after last week’s win about wanting to stay on the field during third downs. Some fans viewed it as selfish, but the coaching staff viewed it as how much of a competitor he is. He helped put the game over the edge with an insane effort to pick off a tipped pass and instantly showed his support for the staff by handing it to head coach Zac Taylor.

This was a hell of a statement win, and doing it against Brady of all quarterbacks makes it even sweeter. Brady now knows how Matt Ryan feels after all those years, and Burrow has propelled himself into a more serious MVP candidate in the national scope of things.

