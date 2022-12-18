Injury updates after Bengals beat Buccaneers

The Cincinnati Bengals continued their winning streak on Sunday afternoon as they surged past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 34-23.

Similar to last week, however, the victory does come at a cost with some key players getting injured during the win.

In the first half, the Bengals lost defensive end Sam Hubbard for the remainder of the game to a calf injury. This injury comes the week after Trey Hendrickson suffered a wrist injury that will sideline him for a few weeks, so hopefully the injury to Hubbard is not too serious.

Hubbard actually popped up on the Week 14 injury report with a calf injury. It’s unclear if this latest injury involves the same calf.

After the game, Hubbard was seen with a walking boot, and head coach Zac Taylor had no update on his star defender.

If Hubbard has to miss time, this Bengals pass rush will now turn to Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample to get pressure in the backfield with some big-time quarterback left on the schedule.

Spotted Sam Hubbard wearing a book on his left ankle in the locker room. — Mohammad Ahmad (@MohammadAhmadTV) December 19, 2022

Zac Taylor didn't have an update on Sam Hubbard or Cam Taylor-Britt. — Andrew Gillis (@Andrew_Gillis70) December 19, 2022

In the second half, Cam Taylor-Britt left the game with a shoulder injury and was ruled out in the fourth quarter. In what is already a thin position at cornerback, Taylor-Britt has stepped up with the increased snaps. The rookie out of Nebraska has flashed his potential this season, so any extended time lost for him will hurt this defense in the last four weeks.

CTB’s injury is the latest setback to a cornerback room that lost Mike Hilton to injury last week. Thankfully, after today’s game, both players expressed optimism in playing next week vs. the New England Patriots.

#Bengals DBs Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton both told me they are going to play next week against the Patriots. — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) December 19, 2022

To wrap up this injury rundown, Joe Burrow was also treated for a pinky injury on his throwing hand Sunday afternoon. Burrow did not miss any snaps in the game due to the injury, but any injury to a throwing hand is always a little concerning, though he threw all four of his touchdowns while dealing with the injury.

Here’s to hoping none of these injuries linger down the stretch as Cincinnati looks to secure another AFC North title and go on another deep run in the NFL playoffs.