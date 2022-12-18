 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tom Brady had one of his worst games ever vs. Bengals’ “fairly tough defense”

The Bengals forced Brady into four straight turnovers and made a bit of history in the process!

By Adam Haste
Cincinnati Bengals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals won their sixth game in a row with their 34-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bengals found themselves down 17-0 late in the first half but were able to get a field goal right as time expired to trail 17-3 at the break.

Then the second half happened as the Bengals scored 31 straight in the half, and 34 straight overall, to take a 34-17 lead and go on to improve to 10-4 on the season and takeover first place in the AFC North.

Tom Brady threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns, but overall, he had one of the worst games of his career against Lou Anarumo’s defense.

Brady committed four turnovers which matches a career-high for a single game in his career.

Those four turnovers came on four-straight possessions, which is the second time that has happened in his career. The last time was Week 7 against the Denver Broncos back in 2001.

Even more impressive was this being the first time Brady has ever lost an NFL game at home after leading 17-0.

The Bengals took advantage of those turnovers as they turned them into 21 points and a 27-17 lead early in the 4th quarter.

This came after Brady said the Bengals had a “fairly tough defense” earlier this week. You better believe the defense heard that loud and clear.

A dominating performance from Lou Anarumo’s defense, and a great job by Joe Burrow and the offense taking advantage of those opportunities.

