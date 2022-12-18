Tom Brady had one of his worst games ever vs. Bengals’ “fairly tough defense”

The Cincinnati Bengals won their sixth game in a row with their 34-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bengals found themselves down 17-0 late in the first half but were able to get a field goal right as time expired to trail 17-3 at the break.

Then the second half happened as the Bengals scored 31 straight in the half, and 34 straight overall, to take a 34-17 lead and go on to improve to 10-4 on the season and takeover first place in the AFC North.

Tom Brady threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns, but overall, he had one of the worst games of his career against Lou Anarumo’s defense.

Brady committed four turnovers which matches a career-high for a single game in his career.

Those four turnovers came on four-straight possessions, which is the second time that has happened in his career. The last time was Week 7 against the Denver Broncos back in 2001.

Even more impressive was this being the first time Brady has ever lost an NFL game at home after leading 17-0.

Tom Brady's 4 turnovers match his career high for a single game.



Today is the second time in Brady's career he has turned the ball over on 4 consecutive drives, having also done so in 2001 Week 7 vs the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/BELxtHHhgW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 19, 2022

Tom Brady is 89-0 when leading by 17 points entering today's game. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 18, 2022

The Bengals took advantage of those turnovers as they turned them into 21 points and a 27-17 lead early in the 4th quarter.

This came after Brady said the Bengals had a “fairly tough defense” earlier this week. You better believe the defense heard that loud and clear.

BJ HILL with nice shot at Tom Brady "We're fairly tough" on defense. Bengals walk in winners again. pic.twitter.com/rt8oGok8rD — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 19, 2022

A dominating performance from Lou Anarumo’s defense, and a great job by Joe Burrow and the offense taking advantage of those opportunities.