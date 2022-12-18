Eli Apple trolls Tom Brady following second-half defensive surge

The Cincinnati Bengals are flying high off of their comeback win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One of the biggest draws of this game was Tom Brady facing off against Joe Burrow, but cornerback Eli Apple wasn’t shy about calling out the former following the game.

The #Bengals locker room thanking Tom Brady for that bulletin board material this week...@EliApple - "He was fairly okay, but not good enough to win." pic.twitter.com/k34zEBxefL — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) December 19, 2022

Prior to the game, Brady made mention of the Bengals “fairly tough” defense. This was obviously a callback to that from Apple who had a good game himself. He even almost came down with a pick on Tampa Bay’s first offensive series.

He also talked about Brady by referring to him as an “old man” when talking about getting him off his spot after dropping back to pass, so there is clearly no love lost there.

Apple isn’t a stranger to putting a target on his back. Last season he talked a ton following victories against the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs (after defeating both of those teams twice). He often gets called out on social media when giving up a pass, because he isn’t afraid to be the bad guy in the perspective of another team.

It is absolutely one of those things as a fan that you love when he is talking and playing well for your team, but you’d hate it if you were on the losing side of his talk.

Apple finished off his talk with a pretty clear message:

Eli Apple: “Tom is the GOAT. But today he wasn’t.” — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) December 19, 2022

I have to imagine most of Cincinnati’s locker room feels like they had the GOAT on their sideline today.