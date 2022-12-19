Bengals open as early favorite vs. Patriots in Week 16

The Cincinnati Bengals are red-hot, and Las Vegas is taking note.

After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-23 on the road in Week 15, DraftKings has Cincinnati early away favorites once again this week.

In an unfamiliar position, Cincinnati is a four-point favorite as they head to New England on Christmas Eve. The line has since moved to Bengals -3.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Patriots, as you may know, just lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in one of the craziest ways possible, falling to 7-7.

Bill Belichick’s crew has been a mixed bag this year, beating the surging Lions and sweeping the upstart Jets, while getting stomped by the Bills and the up-and-down Bears. As these two teams face off, squads are looking for both playoff seeding and entry into the winter bracket.

The Bengals, on the other hand, have gone on a late-season push. The win over Tom Brady’s new team pushed them to 10-4 and in the AFC North driver’s seat, going 10-2 since starting the season 0-2.

Per StatMuse, the Bengals are 11-3 against the spread, for whatever its worth. Regardless, it’s Joe Burrow going up against another young gun quarterback in Mac Jones next week.