Bengals open as early favorite vs. Patriots in Week 16

After winning their sixth straight game, the Cincinnati Bengals are early favorites on the road against New England.

By Anthony Cosenza
The Cincinnati Bengals are red-hot, and Las Vegas is taking note.

After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-23 on the road in Week 15, DraftKings has Cincinnati early away favorites once again this week.

In an unfamiliar position, Cincinnati is a four-point favorite as they head to New England on Christmas Eve. The line has since moved to Bengals -3.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Patriots, as you may know, just lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in one of the craziest ways possible, falling to 7-7.

Bill Belichick’s crew has been a mixed bag this year, beating the surging Lions and sweeping the upstart Jets, while getting stomped by the Bills and the up-and-down Bears. As these two teams face off, squads are looking for both playoff seeding and entry into the winter bracket.

The Bengals, on the other hand, have gone on a late-season push. The win over Tom Brady’s new team pushed them to 10-4 and in the AFC North driver’s seat, going 10-2 since starting the season 0-2.

Per StatMuse, the Bengals are 11-3 against the spread, for whatever its worth. Regardless, it’s Joe Burrow going up against another young gun quarterback in Mac Jones next week.

