Tee Higgins and his mom have funny exchange over drop in Bengals’ win over Bucs

Despite being down 17-0, the Cincinnati Bengals owned the third quarter and entered the final period up 20-17, eventually beating the Tom Brady-led Bucs 34-23 on Sunday. Joe Burrow ended with four passing touchdowns, one of which went to Tee Higgins.

Higgins, who was struggling with a hamstring injury and only played a snap last week, ended the game with five receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown for the 10-4 Bengals.

However, he did see eight targets, one of which hit his hands and didn’t result in a reception. His mom took to Twitter to express her displeasure with her son. Higgins didn’t wait long to respond.

Dang my bad moms! You right. ‍♂️ https://t.co/MOJzRCGGGN — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) December 19, 2022

Of course, it’s all from a place of love!

But u balled out son, I’m super proud of u ❤️ u kid — TEEHIGGINSMOM #85 #INFINITYx5 (@adizlady) December 19, 2022

That said, Higgins is going to play a paramount role if the Bengals get back to the Super Bowl, and with three 100-yard games on the season, the 23-year-old has already shown his importance, especially considering the coverage Ja’Marr Chase sees.