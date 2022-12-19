Cincy Jungle ‘Monday Night Football’ picks and open thread

Monday Night Football has a match up of two of the top NFC teams...from last season. This year, these teams seem to be battling to get eliminated from the playoff race later than the other.

The Los Angeles Rams are playing without Matthew Stafford at quarterback, but they struggled before that. The offensive line has had its issues and the defense has lost its edge that it had a year ago. They very much look like a team that sold out to get a ring and now have some veteran players who are a little longer in the tooth.

The Green Bay Packers looked like they were going to be bound to the playoffs again when Aaron Rodgers signed a new deal with them this offseason. However, trading away wide receiver Davante Adams and failing to really find a veteran replacement for him has left the offense looking rough. At 5-8 they still have a chance at the playoffs, but they really need to run the table to have a shot at sneaking in.

Here is who our staff is taking, as well as tonight’s open thread!