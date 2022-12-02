Bengals vs. Chiefs game time, TV channel, online stream, odds and more

Six of the last seven games in the Bengals' schedule are against teams either currently slated in a playoff spot or in the hunt for one in the AFC or NFC. The only one that isn’t is a Cleveland Browns team that handed the Bengals their worst loss of the season a few weeks ago.

Cincinnati started off this stretch strong with a road win over the Tennessee Titans, but they will be facing an entirely different beast this week when the Kansas City Chiefs come to Paycor Stadium.

Last year, the Bengals made a real statement during Week 17 when they earned their playoff spot, defeating the Chiefs 34-31 in what was one of the best games of the season. These teams met again in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City to get another win, this time in overtime.

There is no doubt one of the big reasons that these games were so good is because it is a dual between two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL — Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. These are two of the best in the NFL right now, and both have their offenses rolling.

Even with that, it was the Bengals' defense that decided both outcomes last season. After Kansas City jumped out to big leads in both games, Cincinnati’s defense stopped them in their tracks in the second half while the offense kicked into gears to steal late wins each time.

There is no doubt that this defense will have to make some serious plays again if the Burrow-led Bengals are going to make it three straight wins against the Mahomes-led Chiefs.

Date/Time: Dec. 4th, 2022 at 4:25 pm ET

Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH

Series Leader: The Bengals lead the all-time series 16-14

TV Channel: The game will air on CBS-TV. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter).

Online Stream: Paramount+ or use a free trial of fuboTV.

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

SB Nation Chiefs site: Arrowhead Pride

Rosters: CIN | KAN

Stats to Know: CIN | KAN

Weather: Mostly cloudy in the low 40s with a 0% chance of precipitation, per NFL weather.

Odds: The Bengals are 1.5-point underdogs via DraftKings Sportsbook.