Bengals News (12/2): Tre Flowers the X-factor vs. Travis Kelce

Bengals Quick Hits: Defense Hopes To Flower (s) Again Vs. Chiefs; While Praising KC Great Kelce, Bengals TE Hurst Making A Name

Tre Flowers is one of eight Bengals defenders who took at least one turn guarding Chiefs generational tight end Travis Kelce last season and all are back for Sunday’s AFC title game re-match at Paycor Stadium.

Bengals’ Cam Taylor-Britt won’t lack energy, confidence in huge test vs. Chiefs - The Athletic

The rookie cornerback has steadily progressed but has yet to see anything like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase on Kansas City Chiefs Safety Justin Reid: 'I Don't Think He's Watching Film At All' - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Bengals players call out Titans for cheap shots as Week 12 game ended

Two Bengals leaders didn't hold back when asked about the Titans.

Around the League

Arrest warrant issued in Tampa for Antonio Brown

An arrest warrant has been issued in Tampa, Florida, for Antonio Brown on a battery charge stemming from an incident on Nov. 28.

Deshaun Watson focuses on football, deflects other queries

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson refused to answer any non-football questions Thursday, keeping the focus on football.

Bills pass-rusher Von Miller put on IR with knee injury

The Bills have placed pass-rusher Von Miller on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

2022 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Bills' win over Patriots on Thursday night

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills won in lopsided fashion over the Patriots on "Thursday Night Football" for their third straight win in the rivalry.

Matt Rhule on what he'd change from Panthers tenure: 'I think I probably would just have taken another job'

Speaking on "The Season with Peter Schrager" podcast, former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule expressed regret for accepting the job.