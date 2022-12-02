 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals vs. Chiefs Week 13 Live Q & A: Submit your questions!

Submit your Bengals questions to us to be answered on air on Friday, December 2nd at 3:15 p.m. ET, as they get set to take on the Chiefs! You can submit them in a variety of ways—call, text, email, tweet and live chats!

By Anthony Cosenza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

It’s arguably the biggest game of the regular season on hand for the Cincinnati Bengals, as they get set to host the mighty Kansas City Chiefs. The war of words has ensued this week, as the visitors look to exact revenge from last season and the homeward guys are still seeking more national respect.

We’re going live with a Listener Questions Live show this afternoon at 3:15 p.m. ET, so get your questions to us as we kick off the big weekend! You can submit them to us in a number of ways:

-Call/Text (949) 542-6241

-Email theobinsider@gmail.com

-Live chats on Facebook, YouTube and CincyJungle.com

-Tweet @BengalsOBI, @John__Sheeran, @CJAnthonyCUI

We’ll see you at 3:15 p.m. ET!

If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Everything to know for Week 13 at Paycor Stadium

View all 18 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...