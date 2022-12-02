Bengals vs. Chiefs injury report: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon questionable for Sunday

Ja’Marr Chase (hip), Joe Mixon (concussion), and Logan Wilson (illness) are officially questionable for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 13 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chase, who’s been out since Week 8 with a hairlines fracture, had a full practice Friday for the first time since late October. This supports the optimism head coach Zac Taylor has for Chase returning.

Mixon and Wilson seem to be truly questionable for Sunday. Mixon remains in the concussion protocol as he’s been limited in practice all week, while Wilson didn’t practice Friday due to his illness. The team will monitor both players throughout the weekend before deciding their game-time statuses.

Vonn Bell (hamstring) was also limited Friday, but isn’t listed as questionable on the injury report.

DJ Reader (ankle/personal) made his expected return to practice after missing Thursday’s session, and Josh Tupou (calf) is expected to play alongside him in his first game back since Week 5.

The only notable player who won’t play for the Chiefs is wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) as he missed all three practices this week. Defensive back Deon Bush (elbow) is questionable.