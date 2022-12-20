How long will the Bengals’ win streak last?

The Cincinnati Bengals lost games they shouldn’t have against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys early in the season. Now they’re winning games they shouldn’t be winning. But how long will it last?

Remember when the Bengals were 4-4 and about to face the toughest schedule in the league? Well, that didn’t seem to matter. Since losing to the Cleveland Browns on Halloween, the Bengals have won six straight, with a lot of those victories coming rather easily.

As if beating the Titans in Tennessee or the Chiefs for the third straight time weren’t impressive enough, they just went into Tampa Bay and embarrassed Tom Brady and the Buccaneers by making a 17-0 lead disappear into thin air and dropping 34 straight points on the 2020 Super Bowl champs’ heads.

Of course, this is no time to get complacent. Cincinnati still has arguably its toughest game to play left on January 2, when they host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Before that, they’ll have to outsmart Bill Belichick this Saturday in New England. Finally, they’ll probably have to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 in order to win the AFC North.

So what do you think?

We talk about the challenges of this week’s game against the Patriots in the video below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: