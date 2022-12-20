Bengals Reacts Survey Week 16

Greetings Bengals fans!
It’s safe to say that fan confidence in this team is as high as it’s ever been thanks to a six-game winning streak that’s seen Cincinnati go from outside the playoff picture to now leading the AFC North by one game with only three left in regular-season play.
When the Bengals last fell in Week 8 at Cleveland, fan confidence hit a season-low 18%. But over the course of the six-straight wins, confidence has reached the 90%+ range, and it figures to stay there for at least one more week.
How confident are you in the direction of this team? Sound off in this week’s Bengals Reacts Survey!
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country.
Sign up here to participate. Who Dey!
Loading comments...