Positive injury update on Trey Hendrickson

The Cincinnati Bengals just keep winning, but they also keep losing key players to injury.

The latest is veteran defensive end Sam Hubbard, who injured his calf in Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It reportedly could sideline him for multiple weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.

Thankfully, it sounds like fellow defensive end Trey Hendrickson could make his return this week after breaking his wrist in Week 14. Paul Dehner of The Athletic broke the news Tuesday.

While the injury to Sam Hubbard (calf) leaves the #Bengals short-handed at edge rusher the next few weeks, they just might be getting a boost in exchange.



There is optimism DE Trey Hendrickson (wrist) will return Saturday at New England, per source. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 20, 2022

With Hendrickson out and then Hubbard getting hurt, the Bengals were down to Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample on the edge for most of the second half vs. Tampa Bay. That will continue this week vs. the New England Patriots unless Hendrickson makes an unexpected return. He was initially expected to miss multiple games after breaking his wrist in the win over the Cleveland Browns.

Even if Hendrickson does play this week, look for the Bengals to have another defensive end on the gameday roster, likely in the form of a practice squad call-up.