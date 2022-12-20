Share All sharing options for: Bengals vs. Pats: Everything to know for NFL Week 16

The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the road in Week 16 as they take on the New England Patriots in a battle of playoff contenders. Game time is set for 1:00 pm ET on CBS with the road team being an early 3.5-point favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook. You can stream the game online using CBS All-Access or Paramount+.

Cincinnati enters the week as the NFL’s hottest team, having won six straight to go from outside the playoff picture to now being firmly in it.

Unfortunately for the Pats, they’ve slowly slipped out of the postseason standings after losing three of four, putting them one game out of the final Wild Card spot if the NFL playoffs began today. So you can bet the house on the Pats playing this week like it’s a playoff game, because it pretty much is.

