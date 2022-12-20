Ravens lose Devin Duvernay to injury and claim Sammy Watkins

For a second-straight season, the injury bug is hitting the Bengals’ AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens at the worst possible time.

Star quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed the last two games with a knee injury, in which the Ravens have gone 1-1, including a 13-3 loss to the Browns.

Now, wide receiver Devin Duvernay is out for the rest of the regular season.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Duvernay left practice early today in Baltimore and is undergoing tests for an injury that is feared to be significant.

It must have turned out to be pretty bad, as the team just placed him on injured reserve. That means he’ll miss the next three regular-season games, as well as the team’s first playoff game if they do in fact make it to the postseason.

Duvernay ranks third on the Ravens with 37 catches for 407 yards this season and is second on the team with three touchdown catches. He’s also a stellar kick returner who has returned 15 kickoffs for an average of 25.5 yards, including a 103-yard touchdown this season. On punt returns, he’s taken 16 kicks for 190 yards, including a season-long 46-yard return.

With Duvernay out, the team claimed veteran receiver Sammy Watkins off of waivers today after being waived by the Packers Monday. It will be Watkins’ second stint in Baltimore as he caught 27 passes for 394 yards and a touchdown for the Ravens in 2021.

The Bengals (10-4) currently hold a one-game lead over the 9-5 Ravens in the AFC North. If the season ended today, Baltimore would still make the playoffs as the top wild card ahead of the Dolphins and Chargers.

While the Bengals hold a one-game lead, Baltimore currently has the tiebreaker between the two teams in the event of a tie as it beat Cincy 19-17 earlier this season.

Baltimore will face the Falcons in Atlanta Saturday, host Pittsburgh in Week 17, and then travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals for the regular season finale in Week 18.

The Bengals will travel to New England to play the Patriots Saturday and then host the 11-3 Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football Week 17 before the rematch with the Ravens.