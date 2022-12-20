Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Logan Wilson joins the show!

The Cincinnati Bengals are winners of six straight and are coming off of a huge road win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One of the big contributors to that win is set to join Bengal Jim and the gang this week on the show!
Star linebacker Logan Wilson is set to join the show Tuesday night! The big win, Cincinnati’s playoff push and his ascension to one of the best linebackers in the NFL right now are all on tap for the chat!
Join the live show at 8 p.m. ET, or else get it on your favorite audio platform afterward!
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, the Bengal Jim’s Tailgate Experience YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
