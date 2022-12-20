Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Logan Wilson joins the show!

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Fan of the Year Jimmie Foster and his crew bring their star-studded show to the Cincy Jungle podcast network.

The Cincinnati Bengals are winners of six straight and are coming off of a huge road win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One of the big contributors to that win is set to join Bengal Jim and the gang this week on the show!

Star linebacker Logan Wilson is set to join the show Tuesday night! The big win, Cincinnati’s playoff push and his ascension to one of the best linebackers in the NFL right now are all on tap for the chat!

Join the live show at 8 p.m. ET, or else get it on your favorite audio platform afterward!