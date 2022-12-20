With the Cincinnati Bengals’ next game coming Saturday vs. the New England Patriots, today was a rare Tuesday practice for the team.

In what was considered a walkthrough practice, the Bengals got mostly good news. Trey Hendrickson, Mike Hilton, Jalen Davis, and Hayden Hurst were all listed as limited today after missing last week’s win at Tampa Bay. Cam Taylor-Britt also went limited after hurting his shoulder vs. the Bucs.

Hilton and Taylor-Britt both believe they’ll play this week, while Hendrickson may also go after breaking his wrist in Week 14 and missing Week 15.

Tee Higgins was also limited as he continues to manage a hamstring injury.

Sam Hubbard got a DNP as he’s set to miss several games with his calf injury.

As for the Patriots, the only DNPs were cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion). Mills has been out since getting injured in Week 12, while Parker’s concussion has only cost him Week 15 thus far.

