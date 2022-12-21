NFL Week 16 coverage map: Will Cincinnati vs. New England be on your TV?

The Cincinnati Bengals are on fire and the verge of clinching a playoff spot as they head to New England. But not everyone will get to watch Joe Burrow face Bill Bellichick for the very first time.

Those in Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Boston, Denver, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Dallas, Maine, Florida, and a number of other areas will get to see the Bengals play.

Others will see the Buffalo Bills at the Chicago Bears, the New Orleans Saints at the Cleveland Browns, or the Houston Texans at the Tennessee Titans.

Those on the West coast, in New York City, Baltimore, Washington D.C., Charlotte, and Atlanta will see the Washington Commanders at the San Francisco 49ers for CBS’ late game.

Check out the map below to see if Cincinnati will be on your screen (map by 506Sports):

Meanwhile, on Fox, those in the northeast (save the Boston area), in Minnesota and parts of the surrounding states, and in parts of Texas will see the New York Giants at the Minnesota Vikings.

Others will see the Atlanta Falcons at the Baltimore Ravens, while most of the West will get the Seattle Seahawks at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the areas near Detroit and Charlotte will get the Detroit Lions at the Carolina Panthers.

Fox’s late game will be the Philadelphia Eagles at the Dallas Cowboys.

And the national broadcasts will be as follows:

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

Thursday Night: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets (Amazon)

Saturday 8:15 ET: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers (NFLN)

Christmas Early: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins (FOX)

Christmas Late: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams (CBS/Nick)

Sunday Night: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals (NBC)

Monday Night: LA Chargers at Indianapolis Colts (ESPN)

So back to what matters: the Bengals will have to put together a good gameplan against some top-tier pass rushers on the Patriots. Will they be able to do so? We discuss below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: